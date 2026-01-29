Left Menu

Indonesia's Stock Turmoil: Navigating Investor Confidence Amid MSCI Concerns

Indonesian authorities take action to prevent capital flight from the stock market after MSCI flags concerns about ownership and trading transparency. In response to these fears and a potential downgrade, stocks took a significant hit. Regulatory measures are introduced to ease investor anxiety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:29 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:29 IST
Indonesia's Stock Turmoil: Navigating Investor Confidence Amid MSCI Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Indonesian authorities rushed to curb a capital flight from its stock market in response to potential risks of a downgrade to frontier market status, which spurred an over 8% plunge in just two days.

The sell-off, wiping around $80 billion from the market, followed MSCI's concerns over ownership and trading transparency in Indonesian stocks, unsettling investor confidence.

In a bid to stabilize the market, regulators unveiled several measures, such as increasing the free-float requirement for listed firms to 15%, which helped the Jakarta Composite Index reduce losses.

TRENDING

1
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
2
Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026