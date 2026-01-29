Indonesia's Stock Turmoil: Navigating Investor Confidence Amid MSCI Concerns

On Thursday, Indonesian authorities rushed to curb a capital flight from its stock market in response to potential risks of a downgrade to frontier market status, which spurred an over 8% plunge in just two days.

The sell-off, wiping around $80 billion from the market, followed MSCI's concerns over ownership and trading transparency in Indonesian stocks, unsettling investor confidence.

In a bid to stabilize the market, regulators unveiled several measures, such as increasing the free-float requirement for listed firms to 15%, which helped the Jakarta Composite Index reduce losses.