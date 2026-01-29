Indonesia's Stock Turmoil: Navigating Investor Confidence Amid MSCI Concerns
Indonesian authorities take action to prevent capital flight from the stock market after MSCI flags concerns about ownership and trading transparency. In response to these fears and a potential downgrade, stocks took a significant hit. Regulatory measures are introduced to ease investor anxiety.
On Thursday, Indonesian authorities rushed to curb a capital flight from its stock market in response to potential risks of a downgrade to frontier market status, which spurred an over 8% plunge in just two days.
The sell-off, wiping around $80 billion from the market, followed MSCI's concerns over ownership and trading transparency in Indonesian stocks, unsettling investor confidence.
In a bid to stabilize the market, regulators unveiled several measures, such as increasing the free-float requirement for listed firms to 15%, which helped the Jakarta Composite Index reduce losses.