Kremlin's Silence on Ceasefire Reports
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on reports from Russian military bloggers and Ukrainian media about a potential ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine concerning attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:43 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to issue a statement on Thursday regarding reports from Russian military bloggers and Ukrainian media.
The reports suggest that Russia and Ukraine may have agreed to a ceasefire in attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.
However, official confirmation from the Kremlin remains absent, leaving the situation ambiguous as tensions continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)