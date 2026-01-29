Left Menu

Kremlin's Silence on Ceasefire Reports

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on reports from Russian military bloggers and Ukrainian media about a potential ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine concerning attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

Updated: 29-01-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 15:43 IST
Kremlin's Silence on Ceasefire Reports
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to issue a statement on Thursday regarding reports from Russian military bloggers and Ukrainian media.

The reports suggest that Russia and Ukraine may have agreed to a ceasefire in attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.

However, official confirmation from the Kremlin remains absent, leaving the situation ambiguous as tensions continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

