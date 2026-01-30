NCB busts secret drug lab in Karnataka's Mysuru; four held

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 19:17 IST
The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted a secret drug manufacturing laboratory in Karnataka's Mysuru and arrested four people from Rajasthan after seizing narcotics worth Rs 10 crore, the agency said on Friday. This crackdown began on January 28 in Gujarat's Surat, where federal officials intercepted a SUV in the Palsana area. The vehicle was found carrying about 35 kg of Mephedrone. Followingthe seizure, the Narcotcis Control Bureau (NCB) arrested the alleged mastermind of this trafficking racket named Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi and three others. All four suspects are residents of Rajasthan's Jalore district. The investigation led to officials to a ''clandestine'' drugs manufacturing laboratory located in Hebbal industrial area of Mysuru. The laboratory was being operated under the guise of a chemical manufacturing unit for cleaning purposes. The facility had been rented by a co-accused and relative of Vishnoi, the NCB said in a statement. ''Drugs worth Rs 10 crore (market value), Rs 25.6 lakh in cash, an SUV and 500 kgs of chemicals used in the manufacturing of drugs have been seized during the operation,'' it said, adding that the lab is understood to be established in 2024. According to the NCB, Vishnoi is a ''habitual offender'' who ''conceived'' the idea of manufacturing synthetic drugs in secret labs while he was incarcerated in a drugs trafficking case. He has three drug-related cases registered against him in Rajasthan and one in Gujarat, the NCB added.

