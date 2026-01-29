Left Menu

King Frederik's Visit to Greenland

Denmark's King Frederik announced his upcoming journey to Greenland during a visit to Lithuania. The trip is scheduled for the week starting February 16. Despite interest, the royal court has not provided additional details regarding the visit, leaving some aspects of the king's itinerary undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:42 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:42 IST
King Frederik's Visit to Greenland

Denmark's King Frederik has confirmed that he will be traveling to Greenland in the week starting February 16. The announcement was made to journalists on Thursday during the king's current visit to Lithuania.

The king expressed eagerness about his upcoming trip, stating, "I look forward to traveling to Greenland." Though the itinerary piqued media interest, further details remain scarce as the royal court declined to comment beyond the initial announcement.

This visit highlights Greenland's ongoing significance to Denmark, sparking interest in royal activities within the region. However, the lack of additional comments leaves much about the trip undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026