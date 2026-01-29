King Frederik's Visit to Greenland

Denmark's King Frederik has confirmed that he will be traveling to Greenland in the week starting February 16. The announcement was made to journalists on Thursday during the king's current visit to Lithuania.

The king expressed eagerness about his upcoming trip, stating, "I look forward to traveling to Greenland." Though the itinerary piqued media interest, further details remain scarce as the royal court declined to comment beyond the initial announcement.

This visit highlights Greenland's ongoing significance to Denmark, sparking interest in royal activities within the region. However, the lack of additional comments leaves much about the trip undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)