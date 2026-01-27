Left Menu

Lithuanian Airspace Crisis: Balloon Threats from Belarus Shut Down Vilnius Airport

Vilnius Airport temporarily shut down due to suspected airspace violations by balloons from Belarus. This frequent issue, believed to be linked to cigarette smuggling and political tensions, led to multiple closures since October. Lithuanian authorities accuse Belarus of a 'hybrid attack' for allowing these incursions.

Vilnius Airport found itself at a standstill again on Tuesday as authorities suspended operations due to suspected airspace violations by balloons coming from Belarus.

The airport, positioned approximately 30 kilometers from the Belarusian border, closed at 1705 GMT, with plans to reopen at 1805 GMT, according to a National Crisis Management Centre spokesperson.

Since early October, the airport has faced over ten closures due to similar encounters. Lithuanian officials accuse smugglers of sending these balloons to transport cigarettes while also blaming Belarus, under President Alexander Lukashenko, for not curbing these incursions, which they label a 'hybrid attack'.

