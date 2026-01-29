Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays Controversial UGC Equity Regulations Amid Nationwide Debate

The Supreme Court has temporarily halted the implementation of the new University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations, citing concerns of discrimination and vagueness in key provisions. The stay comes amid widespread protests and discussions on the implications of these regulations on institutional autonomy and social equity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:59 IST
Supreme Court Stays Controversial UGC Equity Regulations Amid Nationwide Debate
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's decision to temporarily suspend the University Grants Commission's latest equity regulations has sparked considerable debate across the nation. While Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya assured compliance with the court's ruling, opponents, including Congress leader T S Singh Deo, criticize the removal of crucial clauses against false complainants from the previous regulations.

Deo highlighted past exploitation of marginalized sections and the absence of measures against fraudulent allegations in the revised guidelines. These regulations, intended to protect SC, ST, and OBC communities, are seen as lacking by some political figures. Similarly, AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang expressed concerns about merit being overshadowed by these regulations.

The Supreme Court's stay, announced in response to petitions labeling the reforms as unconstitutional, emphasized the need for clarity in defining caste-based discrimination. The court maintained that the regulations pose threats to institutional autonomy, signaling the return to the 2012 framework as discussions continue on addressing equity in education without compromising fairness or autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026