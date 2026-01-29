Supreme Court Stays Controversial UGC Equity Regulations Amid Nationwide Debate

The Supreme Court's decision to temporarily suspend the University Grants Commission's latest equity regulations has sparked considerable debate across the nation. While Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya assured compliance with the court's ruling, opponents, including Congress leader T S Singh Deo, criticize the removal of crucial clauses against false complainants from the previous regulations.

Deo highlighted past exploitation of marginalized sections and the absence of measures against fraudulent allegations in the revised guidelines. These regulations, intended to protect SC, ST, and OBC communities, are seen as lacking by some political figures. Similarly, AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang expressed concerns about merit being overshadowed by these regulations.

The Supreme Court's stay, announced in response to petitions labeling the reforms as unconstitutional, emphasized the need for clarity in defining caste-based discrimination. The court maintained that the regulations pose threats to institutional autonomy, signaling the return to the 2012 framework as discussions continue on addressing equity in education without compromising fairness or autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)