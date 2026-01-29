Allied Blenders and Distillers Q3 PAT up 11 pc at Rs 63.74 cr

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 20:35 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 20:35 IST
Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd on Thursday reported an 11 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 63.74 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, aided by lower expenses. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 57.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) said in a regulatory filing. Consolidated revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 1,933.61 crore as against Rs 2,342.38 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses in the quarter were lower at Rs 1,797.89 crore as compared to Rs 2,225.6 crore in the year-ago period, the company said. ABD Managing Director Alok Gupta said the company maintained consistent improvement in portfolio premiumisation and margin enhancement during the quarter. ''With the normalisation in the key southern states, we expect strong topline growth in the fourth quarter, underpinned by our focus on consumer-centric growth and disciplined cost management,'' he added. In a separate filing, ABD announced a strategic realignment of its senior finance leadership team with Jayant Manmadkar, currently the Chief Finance Officer of the company, to transition into a newly created role of Group Finance Director, effective February 2, 2026. Ramakrishnan Ramaswamy, who led the company through its July 2024 IPO, will be back as Chief Financial Officer reporting to the Managing Director Alok Gupta, it added. This transition is designed to bolster the Group's next phase of growth, entry into the luxury segment via its new division, ABD Maestro Pvt Ltd, and to oversee its value accretive capacity expansion and backward integration programme, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

