Left Menu

More than 43,000 litres of 'adulterated' ghee seized in Jaipur

Food Safety Commissioner T Shubhamangala said the action was taken against a firm located in Shyam Vihar Colony, which manufactures ghee under the Bhog Vinayak brand. Additional Commissioner Bhagwat Singh said earlier a sample of Bhog Vinayak brand ghee had been declared unsafe by the Central Laboratory in Jaipur, following which orders were issued to immediately recall the product from markets across the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 21:55 IST
More than 43,000 litres of 'adulterated' ghee seized in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

The food safety department on Thursday seized more than 43,000 litres of ''adulterated'' ghee in Jaipur under its ongoing 'Shuddh Aahar-Milawat Par Vaar' campaign, officials said. Food Safety Commissioner T Shubhamangala said the action was taken against a firm located in Shyam Vihar Colony, which manufactures ghee under the 'Bhog Vinayak' brand. Samples of the brand collected earlier from Pratapgarh district were found ''unsafe'' in laboratory tests. Following the report, a food safety team inspected the firm and found that it was operating from a location different from the address mentioned in its food licence and official records, officials said, terming it a violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act. During the inspection, officials also found that another firm, 'Shri Shyam Milk Food Product', was operating at the same premises. A total of three warehouses linked to the firms were inspected. The officials said stocks included 9,065 litres of Bhog Vinayak brand ghee, 17,741 litres of Haryana Cream brand ghee and 16,617 litres of Naksh Dairy brand ghee in various pack sizes. After drawing samples of all brands, the entire stock of 43,421 litres was sealed on the spot. Authorities said further action would be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after receipt of test reports. Additional Commissioner Bhagwat Singh said earlier a sample of Bhog Vinayak brand ghee had been declared unsafe by the Central Laboratory in Jaipur, following which orders were issued to immediately recall the product from markets across the state. He added that proceedings were also underway to cancel the firm's food licence in view of the irregularities found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026