Bertelsmann's BMG weighing possible acquisition of Concord, Bloomberg News reports
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 03:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 03:58 IST
BMG Rights Management, part of the German media giant Bertelsmann, is considering a cash-and-stock offer for music company Concord, which could be valued as high as $7 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
