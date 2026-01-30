Bertelsmann's BMG weighing possible acquisition of Concord, Bloomberg News reports 

BMG Rights ‌Management, part of the German ⁠media giant Bertelsmann, is considering a cash-and-stock ​offer for music ‍company Concord, which could be valued ⁠as ‌high ⁠as $7 billion, Bloomberg ‍News reported on Thursday, ​citing people with ⁠knowledge of the ⁠matter.

Reuters could not immediately verify ⁠the report.

