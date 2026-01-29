SC stays UGC's equity regulations; leaders call for 'balanced' revision

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, notified on January 23, 2026 which was challenged by various petitioners as being arbitrary, exclusionary, discriminatory and in violation of the of the Constitution as well as the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. While staying the 2026 UGC regulations in its entirety, a bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi termed the language of the provision that defines "caste-based discrimination" as "vague".

The Court noted that for now, the 2012 UGC regulations will operate until it examines the validity of the 2026 regulations. The matter will be heard next on March 19, it added. The decision was taken after pleas chiefly argued that the UGC regulation defines 'caste-based discrimination' very narrowly, limiting it only to discrimination against SC, ST, and OBC communities.

Political leaders across the nation welcomed SC's order and called for a 'balanced' revision that promotes equality for everyone. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the court has ensured that no injustice will be done to anyone as he pushed for a more unified society.

"True justice does not involve injustice to anyone; the honourable court ensures precisely this. The language of the law must also be clear, and so must the intent. It's not just about rules, but also about intention. May no one be oppressed, nor injustice done to anyone. May no tyranny or excess be inflicted on anyone, nor unfairness to anyone," Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X. "We all believe the culprits should not be spared and innocent persons should not face injustice," he later told reporters.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said that staying on regulations is "appropriate," given the current "social tensions" in the universities against these regulations. In a post on X, Mayawati said the UGC should have taken all parties into confidence and ensured representation of the general category before implementing the regulations.

"The new rules implemented by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to prevent casteist incidents in the country's government and private universities have created an atmosphere of social tension. Keeping in view such current circumstances, the decision today by the Hon'ble Supreme Court to stay the UGC's new rules is appropriate," Mayawati said. Union Minister Giriraj Singh thanked the Supreme Court and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has never discriminated against anyone.

Speaking with ANI, Giriraj Singh said, "I thank everyone, including the country's Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. I thank the court for the decision it has passed. Prime Minister Modi has never discriminated against anyone in the country. It was Prime Minister Modi who gave reservations to EWS. People like us live only for the people of our country." Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that there's no need to comment on the court's order and assured that the government will comply with the order.

"The Supreme Court has stayed the order issued by UGC. There is no need to comment on the court's decision; the government will comply with the order," Keshav Prasad Maurya said. Poet Kumar Vishwas said that India is not in a position to endure any kind of division at this time. He advised governments too ensure they do not draw any divisive lines in politics.

"I welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court. India is not in a position to endure any kind of division at this time. At such a time, governments too should ensure they do not draw any divisive lines in politics... I thank the Supreme Court for understanding the feeling of crores of people, and I hope that the government will also find an appropriate solution to this," he said. Meanwhile, Congress leader T S Singh Deo also pointed out that the clause for action against the false complainants has been removed in the new regulations.

"A section of society has been exploited the most for decades, and to protect them, laws have been enacted, such as the SC/ST Protection Act and the Women's Safety Act, along with UGC guidelines which later underwent many changes and reforms from time to time. The UGC has introduced regulations to safeguard the rights of SC, ST, and OBC communities. A major flaw that I see is that in the 2012 rules there was a clause for action against false complainants, which has been removed in the new regulations," he said. AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang told ANI, "Educational institutions should consider merit as such regulations dilute institutions' autonomy and independence. I think the Supreme Court has given its verdict considering merit over reservations."

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary said, "It is the court's order. The government will act on that order." Samajwadi Party MP Virendra Singh also emphasised that all students are equal.

"All students are equal, and their rights and dignity should be equally protected... The government engages in such activities to pursue divisive politics in society," he said. BJP leader Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said that SC's has done justice, adding that the regulations were targeting one community

"This is justice. This regulation was coming to effect targeting one community, and Supreme Court saw that this could create a conflict and found lapses, and thus stayed them... The court has prevented major conflicts... I totally welcome this verdict, as does the entire country," he said. Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar said, "No one can point a finger at the Supreme Court order...Today, the Supreme Court granted a stay...Everyone has the right to voice their opinion in the Supreme Court...The state and central governments are complying with the constitution. No one can point a finger at the Supreme Court order."

BJP leader Gulam Ali Khatana refused to comment on the order. "We tried to ensure that the marginalised sections of society don't face any injustice...I would not like to comment on the matter as the Supreme Court has stayed the UGC Equity Regulations," he said.

BJP MP Rabindra Narayan Behera accused Congress and TMC of "playing double-standards." "TMC and Congress are playing double-standard roles... The opposition was demanding some changes in the UGC for the OBC. Our government's education ministry associated OBC under the regulations, but now they are opposing this as well," Rabindra Narayan Behera said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, Anand Dubey, said, "We welcome this decision of the Honourable Supreme Court, which has granted the stay. It's a stay on the central government's decision, which had introduced some new rules in the UGC." Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said, "The UGC must make every possible effort to vacate the Supreme Court stay and achieve success. If any obstacles arise in this process, Tamil Nadu will stand in support, and the Chief Minister will take a firm decision to strongly uphold the UGC amendment."

The new regulations, introduced to curb caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, require institutions to establish special committees and helplines to address complaints from students in the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backwards Classes (OBC) categories. Students, mostly from the general category, protested against regulations that promote discrimination on campuses rather than equality. The students noted that the regulation has no provision to address fraudulent complaints filed against General Category students. (ANI)

