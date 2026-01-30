UPDATE 3-Gunfire, blasts rock Niger airport overnight before calm restored

Gunfire and loud explosions echoed around Niger's international airport in Niamey shortly before midnight in what two security sources described as a "terrorist attack", before calm returned to ‌the capital on Thursday morning.

Businesses and schools were open in the city of about 1.5 million, and people were moving about freely, apart from a cordoned-off zone near the airport which was heavily patrolled by defence and security forces, the Reuters ⁠witness said. Two security sources described the overnight incident to Reuters as a "terrorist attack" and said security had been reinforced around the airport following an internal alert about an imminent attack on the site.

They said a store of uranium currently held at the airport had not been affected by the attack. Nigerien authorities moved the uranium yellowcake late last year ​from the Somair mine in Arlit to the Niamey base for export after seizing control of the mine from French nuclear group Orano, according to two ‍other sources, who estimated it to be around 1,000 metric tons of uranium.

Two more sources confirmed that the uranium was still at the airport at the time of the incident Wednesday night. Yellowcake, or uranium oxide concentrate, is a powdered form of uranium which can be processed to make fuel for nuclear power production. Pan-African carrier ASKY Airlines said two of its aircraft sustained minor damage during the incident ⁠while parked on ‌the tarmac, while Ivory Coast's national airline ⁠Air Cote d'Ivoire said an Airbus A319 was hit, damaging its fuselage and right wing.

Both companies said no passengers or crew were injured as the incident occurred outside operational hours. An assessment was under way ‍for the Airbus and the jet could be grounded for an extended period, potentially disrupting schedules, Air Cote d'Ivoire said in a statement.

A separate statement by ASKY said its network ​flights were operating normally and the damaged aircraft would return to service after maintenance and safety checks. A reinforced security presence was visible on the main thoroughfares ⁠of the capital on Thursday, especially on the road leading toward the airport, the witness added.

MORE THAN AN HOUR OF GUNFIRE HEARD, WITNESS SAYS The heavy gunfire began shortly before midnight on Wednesday and continued for ⁠over an hour, the Reuters witness said.

A video shared on social media platform X appeared to show the city's night skyline illuminated by gunfire, though Reuters has not independently verified the footage. A spokesperson for Niger's military government, which seized power in a July 2023 coup, was not immediately available for comment.

The West African nation, ⁠like its Sahel neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso, has struggled to contain attacks from jihadist groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that have killed thousands and ⁠displaced millions in the three nations. An American ‌missionary was kidnapped in Niamey in October, leading the United States to warn its citizens against travelling to the country. Five Indian citizens, a Swiss citizen and an Austrian citizen were kidnapped in more remote parts of the country last year.

