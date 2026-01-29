Hegseth says Pentagon will be prepared to deliver what Trump expects on Iran

‌U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ⁠on Thursday said Iran had the ​option to ‍make a deal and should ⁠not ‌pursue ⁠a nuclear capability, ‍adding that the Department ​of Defense would ⁠be prepared to ⁠deliver whatever President Donald Trump ⁠expected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)