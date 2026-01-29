Hegseth says Pentagon will be prepared to deliver what Trump expects on Iran
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Thursday said Iran had the option to make a deal and should not pursue a nuclear capability, adding that the Department of Defense would be prepared to deliver whatever President Donald Trump expected.
