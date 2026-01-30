Left Menu

Massachusetts bill aims to block National Guard deployment from other states.

Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 01:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 01:43 IST
Massachusetts bill aims to block National Guard deployment from other states.

Massachusetts Governor ‌Maura Healey introduced legislation on ⁠Thursday that would make it unlawful for ​another state ‍to deploy its National Guard ⁠to ‌Massachusetts without ⁠the governor's permission.

The move ‍comes after ​U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠deployed troops to several ⁠major cities last year, ⁠including Chicago and Los ⁠Angeles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026