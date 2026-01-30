Massachusetts bill aims to block National Guard deployment from other states.
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 01:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 01:43 IST
Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey introduced legislation on Thursday that would make it unlawful for another state to deploy its National Guard to Massachusetts without the governor's permission.
The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump deployed troops to several major cities last year, including Chicago and Los Angeles.
