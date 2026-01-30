Massachusetts bill aims to block National Guard deployment from other states.

Massachusetts Governor ‌Maura Healey introduced legislation on ⁠Thursday that would make it unlawful for ​another state ‍to deploy its National Guard ⁠to ‌Massachusetts without ⁠the governor's permission.

The move ‍comes after ​U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠deployed troops to several ⁠major cities last year, ⁠including Chicago and Los ⁠Angeles.

