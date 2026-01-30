Left Menu

US House Speaker Johnson says he is not confident government shutdown can be avoided

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2026 05:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 05:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican ‌U.S. House of Representatives ⁠Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday ​he was not confident ‍a government shutdown could be ⁠avoided.

"At ‌this ⁠moment, I'm not ‍that confident, to ​be honest," Johnson said ⁠when asked how ⁠confident he was a ⁠government shutdown can be ⁠avoided.

