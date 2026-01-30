US House Speaker Johnson says he is not confident government shutdown can be avoided
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2026 05:11 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 05:11 IST
Republican U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday he was not confident a government shutdown could be avoided.
"At this moment, I'm not that confident, to be honest," Johnson said when asked how confident he was a government shutdown can be avoided.
