US House Speaker Johnson says he is not confident government shutdown can be avoided

Republican ‌U.S. House of Representatives ⁠Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday ​he was not confident ‍a government shutdown could be ⁠avoided.

"At ‌this ⁠moment, I'm not ‍that confident, to ​be honest," Johnson said ⁠when asked how ⁠confident he was a ⁠government shutdown can be ⁠avoided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)