Low risk of Nipah virus spread beyond India, says WHO
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 10:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 10:14 IST
The risk of the deadly Nipah virus spreading from India is low, the World Health Organisation said on Friday, adding that it does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions after the South Asian nation reported two cases of the virus infection.
