Small amounts of radioactive substances have ‌been detected in air samples in Finland though there ⁠was no risk to public health, the country's nuclear safety watchdog said on ​Friday. "The concentrations were very low ‍and posed no risk to people or the environment," the Radiation and Nuclear ⁠Safety Authority (STUK) ‌said ⁠in a statement.

STUK said that the radioactive ‍substances did not originate from Finnish nuclear ​power plants, though it did not ⁠offer an explanation for their detection. "In many ⁠cases, the source of the radioactive substances cannot be identified," the ⁠agency said. Finland, Sweden, Russia and the wider ⁠region ‌have a number of nuclear power reactors.

