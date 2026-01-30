German economy grows by 0.3% in fourth quarter, preliminary data shows

‌Germany's gross domestic product ⁠grew by 0.3% in the ​fourth quarter ‍compared with the previous three-month ⁠period, ‌preliminary ⁠data from ‍the statistics office showed ​on Friday.

Analysts ⁠polled by Reuters ⁠had forecast a ⁠rise of ⁠0.2%. (Writing by ‌Miranda Murray, Editing by ⁠Friederike ‍Heine)

