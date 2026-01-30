German economy grows by 0.3% in fourth quarter, preliminary data shows
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:32 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's gross domestic product grew by 0.3% in the fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, preliminary data from the statistics office showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of 0.2%. (Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)
