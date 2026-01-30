Left Menu

Serbian police seizes five tons of cannabis, assault rifles

Serbian police have seized five tons of ‌marijuana, the biggest such catch in the country so far, after ⁠raiding a small agricultural and trade company in a village in central Serbia, Interior Minister ​Ivica Dacic said late on Thursday.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 30-01-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Serbian police have seized five tons of ‌marijuana, the biggest such catch in the country so far, after ⁠raiding a small agricultural and trade company in a village in central Serbia, Interior Minister ​Ivica Dacic said late on Thursday. They have ‍arrested two people but one suspect remains at large, he said.

"This is a record catch," Dacic said ⁠in ‌a ⁠statement, adding that police had also seized four assault ‍rifles and an anti-tank rocket launcher. Cannabis production remains ​illegal in Serbia, although activists are promoting its ⁠legalisation for medicinal use.

Dacic said the investigation would ⁠ascertain the origin of the cannabis. Serbia, which wants to join the European Union, ⁠has stepped up efforts against drug trafficking and production ⁠in ‌recent years. Most drugs reach Serbia from the Middle East and Latin America.

