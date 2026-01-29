Left Menu

Latin American Leaders Advocate for Regional Unity Amid US Interventions

Latin American leaders convened to call for regional solidarity against political polarization and US interventions in Venezuela. Brazilian President Lula criticized the lack of regional action, while Colombian President Petro suggested a tribunal for former Venezuelan President Maduro. Economic forum participants included leaders from Ecuador, Bolivia, Guatemala, and Chile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 29-01-2026 05:05 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 05:05 IST
Latin American Leaders Advocate for Regional Unity Amid US Interventions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Latin American leaders gathered at a development forum on Wednesday, advocating for regional unity against heightened political polarization and recent US interventions in Venezuela.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva indirectly addressed the United States, criticizing its actions for causing divisions within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Colombian President Gustavo Petro was more explicit in his remarks, condemning the 'bombing' over Caracas and calling for former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to be tried in a regional tribunal. Other attendees included leaders from Ecuador, Bolivia, Guatemala, and Chile's President-elect Jose Antonio Kast.

