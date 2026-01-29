Latin American Leaders Advocate for Regional Unity Amid US Interventions
Latin American leaders convened to call for regional solidarity against political polarization and US interventions in Venezuela. Brazilian President Lula criticized the lack of regional action, while Colombian President Petro suggested a tribunal for former Venezuelan President Maduro. Economic forum participants included leaders from Ecuador, Bolivia, Guatemala, and Chile.
Latin American leaders gathered at a development forum on Wednesday, advocating for regional unity against heightened political polarization and recent US interventions in Venezuela.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva indirectly addressed the United States, criticizing its actions for causing divisions within the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).
Colombian President Gustavo Petro was more explicit in his remarks, condemning the 'bombing' over Caracas and calling for former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to be tried in a regional tribunal. Other attendees included leaders from Ecuador, Bolivia, Guatemala, and Chile's President-elect Jose Antonio Kast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
