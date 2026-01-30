Left Menu

Madagascar lifts 16-year ban on new mining permits, excludes gold

Madagascar has lifted a 16-year moratorium on new mining permits for most minerals, the government said late ‌on Thursday, but the suspension on gold permits will remain due to regulatory challenges.

Reuters | Antananarivo | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:34 IST
Madagascar lifts 16-year ban on new mining permits, excludes gold
  • Country:
  • Madagascar

Madagascar has lifted a 16-year moratorium on new mining permits for most minerals, the government said late ‌on Thursday, but the suspension on gold permits will remain due to regulatory challenges. The suspension, imposed to allow a ⁠review of the country's mining governance and legal framework, has kept the issuance of new licences on hold since 2010.

Mining is a cornerstone of Madagascar's economy, with key exports ​including nickel, cobalt, graphite, and ilmenite. The Ambatovy nickel-cobalt project remains the ‍country's flagship mining operation, attracting significant foreign investment and contributing a major share of export earnings.

"Mining permit is an essential working tool that allows operators and investors to operate legally," Carl Andriamparany, Madagascar's Minister ⁠of ‌Mines, told a ⁠press conference late on Thursday. "That is why we have decided to lift the suspension on issuing permits," ‍he said.

As of 2023, some 1,650 applications for mining permits were pending with the mining ​administration, according to Madagascar's most recent Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) report published at the ⁠end of 2025. However, the government decided to maintain the moratorium on gold mining permits. Andriamparany cited ⁠substantial discrepancies between officially reported gold production and the scale of artisanal mining.

"According to official statistics for the past year ... the volume of gold declared amounts to ⁠just over 13 kilograms," he said, calling the figure "negligible" compared with the intensity of mining ⁠activity nationwide. "In ‌light of this situation, the government has acknowledged our current inability to effectively regulate the sector and establish a rigorous monitoring ⁠system."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
2
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
3
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
4
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026