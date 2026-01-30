Ola Electric accelerates automation push, trims workforce as turnaround gains build

Ola Electric on Friday said it continues to focus on its business turnaround, building on the early gains delivered through Hyperservice and its service-led execution reset, with same-day resolution now being delivered to over 80 per cent of service requests nationwide. The company is doubling down on speed and discipline through increased automation across its front-end operations, it said in a statement. As part of this ongoing structural transformation, around 5 per cent of the workforce will be impacted, it added. The company said it remains focused on delivering a stronger customer experience and building a leaner organisation positioned for long-term, profitable growth. With service metrics stabilising, the company said it is now doubling down on speed and discipline through increased automation across its front-end operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)