Ola Electric accelerates automation push, trims workforce as turnaround gains build

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 17:40 IST
Ola Electric on Friday said it continues to focus on its business turnaround, building on the early gains delivered through Hyperservice and its service-led execution reset, with same-day resolution now being delivered to over 80 per cent of service requests nationwide. The company is doubling down on speed and discipline through increased automation across its front-end operations, it said in a statement. As part of this ongoing structural transformation, around 5 per cent of the workforce will be impacted, it added. The company said it remains focused on delivering a stronger customer experience and building a leaner organisation positioned for long-term, profitable growth. With service metrics stabilising, the company said it is now doubling down on speed and discipline through increased automation across its front-end operations.

