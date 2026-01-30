KP Energy gets order to develop 99 MW wind project in Gujarat

KP Energy on Friday said it has secured an order from Inox Renewable Solutions Limited to develop a 99 MW wind power project in Gujarat. The company will undertake turnkey execution of the project, it said in an exchange filing. The company has not disclosed the financial details of the order. KP Energy's shares ended 0.26 per cent higher at Rs 291.80 apiece on BSE.

