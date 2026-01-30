Three more Bangladeshi infiltrators deported from Odisha

At least three persons, including a woman identified as infiltrators from Bangladesh, were recently deported to their homeland with the help of the Border Security Force (BSF), a senior officer said Friday. The three infiltrators were staying illegally for a long time in Odisha's Kendrapara district, and they were detected as infiltrators through a thorough scrutiny in the months of November and December, the officer said, adding that the three foreign nationals failed to produce the required documents even as they claimed to be Indians. ''They were deported from India as per the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Our personnel handed over the trio at the BSF station. Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Odisha police played a major role in confirming and sending them back to Bangladesh,'' the officer said. With this, the number of persons deported to Bangladesh increased to 52. However, the police were yet to confirm the number of persons deported from coastal Jagatsinghpur district. Earlier in December last year, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Odisha Assembly that 49 people were deported to Bangladesh since the BJP formed the government in Odisha in June, 2024. According to Majhi's statement, 24 Bangladeshi infiltrators from Urban Police District (UPD)-Bhubaneswar in Khurda district, 15 from UPD-Cuttack, six from Ganjam district, three from Kandhamal and one from Koraput district were deported following a legal process till December 1, 2025. ''Now, another three persons have been deported, taking their number to 52 so far,'' an officer said. Currently, the service of the district unit of the Intelligence Bureau and Special Branch is being utilised in the process to trace and identify illegal immigrants across the state, the official further stated. The state government has also constituted a Special Task Force for the identification, detention and deportation of Bangladeshi infiltrators from Odisha. The previous records in the Home department reveal that as many as 3,738 Bangladeshi infiltrators were identified in exercises conducted in the past years. However, they were found to be Hindus (minority community in Bangladesh) and therefore exempted from immigration and foreigners (exemption) order-2025 made as per the ''immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025''.

