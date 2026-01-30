German inflation rises slightly in January
30-01-2026
German inflation unexpectedly rose slightly in January, increasing to 2.1% year on year, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast EU-harmonised inflation remaining unchanged from December at 2.0%.
