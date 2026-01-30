German inflation rises slightly in January

‌German inflation unexpectedly rose ⁠slightly in January, increasing to ​2.1% year ‍on year, preliminary data from ⁠the ‌federal ⁠statistics office ‍showed on Friday.

Analysts polled ​by Reuters ⁠had forecast EU-harmonised inflation ⁠remaining unchanged from ⁠December at ⁠2.0%.

(Writing by ‌Miranda Murray, Editing by ⁠Friederike ‍Heine)

