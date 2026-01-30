Left Menu

KEC International Q3 net profit dips marginally to Rs 127 cr

KEC International on Friday reported a marginal fall of around 2 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 127.46 crore in the December quarter, on account of higher expenses. KEC International expenses stood at Rs 5,792.87 crore as against Rs 5,190.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Updated: 30-01-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:51 IST
KEC International on Friday reported a marginal fall of around 2 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 127.46 crore in the December quarter, on account of higher expenses. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 129.56 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's total income increased to Rs 6,011.58 crore in the third quarter from Rs 5,350.29 crore in the same quarter a year ago. KEC International expenses stood at Rs 5,792.87 crore as against Rs 5,190.46 crore in the year-ago period. In a separate statement, the company's MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said, ''Despite these challenges, our bottom line has seen healthy growth, with operating PBT and (9M) PAT rising by 37 per cent and 32 per cent respectively. During the quarter, we secured multiple strategic orders, strengthening our order book and L1 position to over Rs. 41,000 crore.'' During April-December, the company's profit before tax rose to Rs 236 crore from Rs 210 crore in the nine-month period of FY25. Its PAT also rose to Rs 182 crore from Rs 163 crore in April-December FY25. KEC International is a major global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company. It has a presence in the verticals of Power Transmission & Distribution, Civil, Transportation, Renewables, Oil & Gas Pipelines and Cables & Conductors.

