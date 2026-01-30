US Senate banking chair eyes 'timely' confirmation process for Trump Fed pick Warsh
Senate Banking Chairman Tim Scott on Friday said he looked forward to a "thoughtful, timely confirmation process" for Kevin Warsh, President Donald Trump's pick to lead the U.S. Federal Reserve.
"Federal Reserve independence remains paramount, and I am confident Kevin will work to instill confidence and credibility in the Fed's monetary policy," Scott said in a statement.
