US Senate banking chair eyes 'timely' confirmation process for Trump Fed pick Warsh

Senate Banking ‌Chairman Tim Scott on Friday ⁠said he looked forward to a "thoughtful, timely confirmation process" ​for Kevin Warsh, ‍President Donald Trump's pick to lead the ⁠U.S. ‌Federal ⁠Reserve.

"Federal Reserve independence remains ‍paramount, and I am confident ​Kevin will work to ⁠instill confidence and ⁠credibility in the Fed's monetary policy," Scott ⁠said in a statement.

