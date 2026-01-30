Capri Global Capital Q3 profit doubles to Rs 255 cr

Non-banking financial company Capri Global Capital has reported a near doubling of its net profit at Rs 255 crore in the third quarter ended December 2025. The company earned a net profit of Rs 128 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Total income increased to Rs 1,225 crore in the latest October-December quarter as against Rs 822 crore in the third quarter of FY25, Capri Global Capital informed in a regulatory filing. The company's interest income also grew during the third quarter of the current fiscal year to Rs 942 crore, as against Rs 678 crore a year ago. Net Interest Income grew 48 per cent to Rs 510 crores, supported by strong expansion in the retail loan book and reduction in cost of funds, resulting in spread expansion. On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio moderated to 1.2 per cent as on December 31, 2025, as against 1.7 per cent a year ago. The Provision Coverage Ratio as of December 2025 works out to 43.6 per cent against 39.4 per cent at the end of December 2024. Capital Adequacy Ratio of the company rose to 30.3 per cent compared to 22.9 per cent at the end of December 2024. The board, in its meeting on Thursday, approved the establishment of the Global Medium Term Note programme for up to USD 1 billion (or its equivalent in any other currency), it said. The fund would be raised through the issuance of secured/unsecured foreign currency-denominated bonds/debentures/other debt securities, in one or more tranches by way of external commercial borrowings, it said.

