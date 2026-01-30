Ukrainian PM Svyrydenko says Russia launched seven attacks on rail over 24 hours

Ukrainian Prime Minister ‌Yulia Svyrydenko said on Friday that ⁠Russian forces had launched seven attacks on Ukrainian rail ​infrastructure over the ‍past 24 hours.

"Russia is deliberately striking Ukraine's logistics ⁠routes. This ‌is ⁠intentional terror aimed at ‍people and civilian transport," Svyrydenko ​wrote in English on ⁠the X social media platform.

"Over ⁠the past 24 hours alone, the ⁠enemy carried out seven drone ⁠attacks ‌on railway facilities."

