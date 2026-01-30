Ukrainian PM Svyrydenko says Russia launched seven attacks on rail over 24 hours
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Friday that Russian forces had launched seven attacks on Ukrainian rail infrastructure over the past 24 hours.
"Russia is deliberately striking Ukraine's logistics routes. This is intentional terror aimed at people and civilian transport," Svyrydenko wrote in English on the X social media platform.
"Over the past 24 hours alone, the enemy carried out seven drone attacks on railway facilities."
