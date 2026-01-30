Russian ‌lawmakers want Moscow to use more ⁠powerful weapons to achieve its war ​goals in Ukraine, the ‍speaker of parliament's lower chamber, the ⁠State Duma, ‌said ⁠on Friday.

Vyacheslav Volodin wrote ‍on Telegram: "State Duma ​deputies insist on the ⁠use of more powerful ⁠weapons - 'weapons of retribution'. And the achievement ⁠of the goals ⁠of ‌the special military operation."

