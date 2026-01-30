Russian parliament speaker says lawmakers urge use of more powerful weapons to achieve goals in Ukraine
Russian lawmakers want Moscow to use more powerful weapons to achieve its war goals in Ukraine, the speaker of parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, said on Friday.
Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on Telegram: "State Duma deputies insist on the use of more powerful weapons - 'weapons of retribution'. And the achievement of the goals of the special military operation."
