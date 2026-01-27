Telegram Tricksters: Duo Arrested for Rs 3 Lakh Fraud

In Faridabad, two men were apprehended for allegedly defrauding a local resident out of Rs 3,22,000 through Telegram, according to police Tuesday.

The fraud was exposed after the victim lodged a complaint, detailing how he was coaxed into a Telegram group promising lucrative returns. Subsequently, he was deceived into transferring money under the pretense of completing tasks, says the police report.

Following the complaint, the police explored the case leading to the arrest of Om Prakash from Binsar village and Devendra from Ram Dev Nagar, Bikaner. Both were presented in court and are currently in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)