Trump calls rate questions on Fed nominee Warsh inappropriate, confident on cuts

President Donald Trump said on Friday it would be inappropriate to ask Kevin Warsh, his nominee to be the next chairman of the Federal Reserve, whether he would cut interest rates, but added he was confident Warsh was inclined to lower borrowing costs.
