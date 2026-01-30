Left Menu

Trump calls rate questions on Fed nominee Warsh inappropriate, confident on cuts

Updated: 30-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 22:53 IST
Trump calls rate questions on Fed nominee Warsh inappropriate, confident on cuts
President ‌Donald Trump said on ⁠Friday it would be inappropriate to ​ask Kevin Warsh, ‍his nominee to be the next ⁠chairman ‌of ⁠the Federal Reserve, ‍whether he would cut ​interest rates, but ⁠added he was ⁠confident Warsh was inclined to ⁠lower borrowing costs.

