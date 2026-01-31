Left Menu

Putin praises Russian military exports despite Western pressure

Putin praises Russian military exports despite Western pressure

President Vladimir Putin praised the export record of Russia's military industries on Friday, ‌saying it had expanded its markets and prospects, particularly in Africa, despite Western pressure. "Russian production of ⁠military goods was supplied last year to more than 30 countries and the amount of foreign exchange earnings exceeded $15 billion," Putin told a ​meeting on military-technical cooperation in the Kremlin in a pool ‍video.

Putin said the sector was operating in "complicated conditions". "Pressure from Western countries remained and was even intensified to slow down or block business ties with Russia," ⁠he said. "But despite ‌all these ⁠attempts, our export contracts were on the whole being honoured consistently."

African countries, he ‍said, were particularly expressing interest in Russian production. "Despite pressure from the West, ​African partners are showing readiness to expand their relations with ⁠Russia in the military and military-technical fields," he said.

Russia has been cultivating ties ⁠with a string of African countries, including in the domain of military cooperation. The Central African Republic in 2018 brought in ⁠Russia's Wagner mercenaries to fend off rebel groups. Its newly reelected president, Faustin-Archange ⁠Touadera, ‌invited Putin this month to visit the country.

Russia has also boosted relations with military administrations in Mali and ⁠Burkina Faso.

