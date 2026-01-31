Tunisia extends state of emergency by 11 months until Dec 31
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 31-01-2026 03:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 03:23 IST
Tunisian President Kais Saied has extended a long-running state of emergency by 11 months until December 31, the official gazette showed on Friday.
The North African country has been under a state of emergency since 2015 after an attack in which several presidential guards were killed.
