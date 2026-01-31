Tunisia extends state of emergency by 11 months until Dec 31

Tunisian ‌President Kais Saied has ⁠extended a long-running state of emergency ​by 11 months until ‍December 31, the official gazette ⁠showed ‌on ⁠Friday.

The North African ‍country has been ​under a state ⁠of emergency since 2015 ⁠after an attack in ⁠which several presidential guards ⁠were ‌killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)