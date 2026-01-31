The Supreme ‌Court of Panama said a contract held by ⁠a Hong Kong company to operate ports at the Panama Canal ​failed to "serve the public ‍interest and social welfare," in its decision on Thursday voiding the contracts. While ⁠the ‌court ⁠announced the decision on Thursday, it ‍had not released the ruling explaining ​its rationale.

The decision was obtained ⁠by local television station TVN and ⁠a court official confirmed its veracity. court papers seen ⁠by Reuters on Friday showed.

