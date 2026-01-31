Hong Kong port operator violated Panama's constitution, failed to serve public interest, Panama court ruled
While the court announced the decision on Thursday, it had not released the ruling explaining its rationale. The decision was obtained by local television station TVN and a court official confirmed its veracity. court papers seen by Reuters on Friday showed.
Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 05:23 IST
The Supreme Court of Panama said a contract held by a Hong Kong company to operate ports at the Panama Canal failed to "serve the public interest and social welfare," in its decision on Thursday voiding the contracts. While the court announced the decision on Thursday, it had not released the ruling explaining its rationale.
The decision was obtained by local television station TVN and a court official confirmed its veracity. court papers seen by Reuters on Friday showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)