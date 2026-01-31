UPDATE 1-US approves potential $9 billion sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale ⁠of Patriot interceptor missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia for an estimated ​cost of $9 billion, the Pentagon said on ‍Friday.

The principal contractor for the sale of the missiles - Patriot advanced capability-3 missile segment ⁠enhancement missiles (PAC-3 ‌MSE) - ⁠will be Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon said ‍in a statement. The State Department approval follows ​a request by Saudi Arabia to ⁠buy 730 PAC-3 MSE missiles, the Pentagon ⁠said.

The proposed sale will not alter the military balance in the Middle ⁠East, and it will not result in ⁠any ‌adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness, the Pentagon added.

