UPDATE 1-US approves potential $9 billion sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Patriot interceptor missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia for an estimated cost of $9 billion, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The principal contractor for the sale of the missiles - Patriot advanced capability-3 missile segment enhancement missiles (PAC-3 MSE) - will be Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon said in a statement. The State Department approval follows a request by Saudi Arabia to buy 730 PAC-3 MSE missiles, the Pentagon said.
The proposed sale will not alter the military balance in the Middle East, and it will not result in any adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness, the Pentagon added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 3-Brief U.S. government shutdown looks inevitable despite deal
UPDATE 1-US approves more than $6.5 billion in potential military sales to Israel, Pentagon says
US OKs potential sale of Joint Light Tactical Vehicle to Israel for $1.98 billion, Pentagon says
Turkey's Fidan calls on U.S., Iran to come to negotiating table
UPDATE 2-Alpine skiing-Crans-Montana downhill cancelled after U.S. great Vonn crashes