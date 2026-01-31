Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US approves potential $9 billion sale of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Updated: 31-01-2026 06:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 06:31 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale ⁠of Patriot interceptor missiles and related equipment to Saudi Arabia for an estimated ​cost of $9 billion, the Pentagon said on ‍Friday.

The principal contractor for the sale of the missiles - Patriot advanced capability-3 missile segment ⁠enhancement missiles (PAC-3 ‌MSE) - ⁠will be Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon said ‍in a statement. The State Department approval follows ​a request by Saudi Arabia to ⁠buy 730 PAC-3 MSE missiles, the Pentagon ⁠said.

The proposed sale will not alter the military balance in the Middle ⁠East, and it will not result in ⁠any ‌adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness, the Pentagon added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

