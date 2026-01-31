China's non-manufacturing activity at 49.4 in January, PMI shows

China's non-manufacturing activity ⁠contracted in January, an official survey ​showed on ‍Saturday.

The non-manufacturing purchasing ⁠managers' ‌index (PMI), which ⁠includes services and ‍construction, dropped ​to 49.4 from 50.2 ⁠in December, ⁠according to the ⁠National Bureau ⁠of Statistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)