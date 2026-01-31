China's non-manufacturing activity at 49.4 in January, PMI shows
31-01-2026
China's non-manufacturing activity contracted in January, an official survey showed on Saturday.
The non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which includes services and construction, dropped to 49.4 from 50.2 in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
