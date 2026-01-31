Left Menu

France tightens infant milk rules after recalls

France has lowered the safety limit for cereulide toxin in infant formula, aiming to strengthen protections ‌after several major groups ordered worldwide recalls over contamination concerns, the farm ministry said on Saturday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 31-01-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 13:43 IST
France tightens infant milk rules after recalls
  • Country:
  • France

France has lowered the safety limit for cereulide toxin in infant formula, aiming to strengthen protections ‌after several major groups ordered worldwide recalls over contamination concerns, the farm ministry said on Saturday. Cereulide, which can cause ⁠nausea and vomiting, has been detected in ingredients from a factory in China supplying a large number of baby formula makers including Nestle, Danone and Lactalis, triggering recalls ​in dozens of countries and raising concerns among parents.

The new threshold will ‍be of 0.014 micrograms of cereulide per kg of body mass, compared to 0.03 micrograms per kg currently, the ministry said in a statement. France's move follows a European Union meeting ⁠on ‌January 28 and is ⁠in line with an updated guidance from the European Food Safety Authority that will be ‍released on Monday, it said.

The lower threshold is likely to lead to further withdrawals in ​France in the coming days, it added. The recalls illustrate how a ⁠single compromised ingredient can spread through the infant nutrition supply chain, despite tight regulation, and cause ⁠rapid market jitters.

French investigators said on January 23 they are looking into whether there is a link between the death of two infants and recalled ⁠formula products. On Thursday, consumer group foodwatch said it had filed a criminal complaint ⁠in Paris on ‌behalf of eight families whose babies it says fell ill after consuming contaminated infant formula, claiming companies waited too long ⁠to warn the public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026