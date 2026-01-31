Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine, defence ministry says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 14:45 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian troops captured the villages of Petrivka, in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region, and Toretske, in the eastern Donetsk region, the defence ministry said on Saturday.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Petrivka