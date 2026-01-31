Russian forces capture two villages in eastern Ukraine, defence ministry says

‌Russian troops ⁠captured the villages of Petrivka, in ​Ukraine's southeastern ‍Zaporizhzhia region, and ⁠Toretske, ‌in ⁠the eastern Donetsk ‍region, the ​defence ministry said ⁠on Saturday.

Reuters ⁠could not independently ⁠confirm the ⁠battlefield reports.

