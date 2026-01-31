Technical disruption on power lines knocks out power in Ukraine, energy minister says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-01-2026 15:58 IST
Technical disruptions on two power lines connecting Ukraine, Moldova and Romania knocked out power across the Ukrainian grid on Saturday, the country's energy minister said.
At least three regions and the capital of Kyiv were experiencing emergency power cuts, Denys Shmуhal added on the Telegram app.
He expects the power supply to be restored in the coming hours.
