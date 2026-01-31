Left Menu

Technical disruption on power lines knocks out power in Ukraine, energy minister says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-01-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Technical ‌disruptions on two power lines connecting ⁠Ukraine, Moldova and Romania knocked out power across ​the Ukrainian grid ‍on Saturday, the country's energy minister said.

At ⁠least ‌three ⁠regions and the capital ‍of Kyiv were experiencing ​emergency power cuts, Denys ⁠Shmуhal added on ⁠the Telegram app.

He expects the power ⁠supply to be restored ⁠in ‌the coming hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

