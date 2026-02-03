Left Menu

Strengthening CAPF: Government Boosts Training Infrastructure with 83 Institutions

Union Minister Nityanand Rai announced the establishment of 83 training institutions to enhance the Central Armed Police Forces. The government has invested Rs 743.46 crore from 2020 to 2025 in modernizing training facilities, focusing on operational effectiveness and adaptability to diverse challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:58 IST
Strengthening CAPF: Government Boosts Training Infrastructure with 83 Institutions
Union MoS Nityanand Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, announced on Tuesday the establishment of 83 training institutions throughout India to bolster the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Addressing the Lok Sabha in a written reply, Rai detailed the allocation of Rs 755.42 crore for CAPF training from 2020 to 2025, with Rs 743.46 crore already expended. The minister emphasized the blend of traditional and modern training methods tailored to geographic and tactical challenges. Madhya Pradesh leads with 15 centers.

The minister further highlighted ongoing upgrades, including modern vehicles and gadgets to enhance training effectiveness. Despite successful operations across various security fronts, there are no current plans for a new training center in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. In the 2026-27 budget, CAPF funding rose to Rs 1,16,789.30 crore. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026