Strengthening CAPF: Government Boosts Training Infrastructure with 83 Institutions
Union Minister Nityanand Rai announced the establishment of 83 training institutions to enhance the Central Armed Police Forces. The government has invested Rs 743.46 crore from 2020 to 2025 in modernizing training facilities, focusing on operational effectiveness and adaptability to diverse challenges.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, announced on Tuesday the establishment of 83 training institutions throughout India to bolster the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
Addressing the Lok Sabha in a written reply, Rai detailed the allocation of Rs 755.42 crore for CAPF training from 2020 to 2025, with Rs 743.46 crore already expended. The minister emphasized the blend of traditional and modern training methods tailored to geographic and tactical challenges. Madhya Pradesh leads with 15 centers.
The minister further highlighted ongoing upgrades, including modern vehicles and gadgets to enhance training effectiveness. Despite successful operations across various security fronts, there are no current plans for a new training center in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. In the 2026-27 budget, CAPF funding rose to Rs 1,16,789.30 crore. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
