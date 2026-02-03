Trump's Trade Triumph with India: A New Chapter in US-India Economic Relations

In a move that sent ripples across Indian markets, President Donald Trump has announced a significant reduction in tariffs on Indian imports. The new trade agreement, while still shrouded in mystery, generated optimism among Indian exporters and policymakers, promising a revamped economic synergy with the U.S.

Announced on Monday, the trade deal slashes tariffs to 18% from the previous 50%, contingent on India ceasing its Russian oil purchases and reducing trade barriers. Although specifics from both the White House and Indian officials remain sparse, expectations are high for enhanced trade dynamics.

Under the deal, India commits to purchasing U.S. petroleum, defense goods, and potentially opening its closely guarded agriculture sector. An upbeat response was evident in India's financial markets, witnessing a near 3% rise in the Nifty 50 index, as the rupee gained strength against the dollar.

