Left Menu

Powering a Brighter Future: Success of PM Surya Ghar Yojana

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has benefited over 26 lakh households, with Rs 14,771.82 crore disbursed as financial assistance. Launched in February 2024, it supports renewable energy through widespread installation of rooftop solar systems. The initiative also fosters international collaborations for energy innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:15 IST
Powering a Brighter Future: Success of PM Surya Ghar Yojana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has reached a significant milestone, benefiting over 26 lakh households, according to the latest data presented in Parliament. The scheme has disbursed Rs 14,771.82 crore in central financial assistance since its launch in February 2024, Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik announced.

As of December 2025, a total of 20,85,514 rooftop solar systems have been installed nationwide, with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan emerging as the top five beneficiaries. The initiative aims to produce 1,000 billion units of renewable electricity and cut carbon emissions by 720 million tons over 25 years.

The government is enhancing global partnerships to advance renewable energy innovation, including storage and grid integration. Efforts are underway to bolster domestic research and manufacturing capabilities in energy storage technologies, reflecting a comprehensive strategy for sustainable energy development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026