Powering a Brighter Future: Success of PM Surya Ghar Yojana

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana has reached a significant milestone, benefiting over 26 lakh households, according to the latest data presented in Parliament. The scheme has disbursed Rs 14,771.82 crore in central financial assistance since its launch in February 2024, Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik announced.

As of December 2025, a total of 20,85,514 rooftop solar systems have been installed nationwide, with Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Rajasthan emerging as the top five beneficiaries. The initiative aims to produce 1,000 billion units of renewable electricity and cut carbon emissions by 720 million tons over 25 years.

The government is enhancing global partnerships to advance renewable energy innovation, including storage and grid integration. Efforts are underway to bolster domestic research and manufacturing capabilities in energy storage technologies, reflecting a comprehensive strategy for sustainable energy development.

(With inputs from agencies.)