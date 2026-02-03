Kevin Warsh's Nomination Sends Ripples Through Euro Zone Bond Yields

On Tuesday, Euro zone government bond yields experienced an uptick, shadowing U.S. Treasuries as markets evaluated the implications of Kevin Warsh's potential appointment as the Federal Reserve chair. Warsh, who advocates rate cuts and a Fed balance sheet reduction to enhance productivity growth from AI, has influenced a steeper yield curve, according to analysts.

Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points, reaching 2.89%, showing a significant movement since last year's fiscal expansion announcements. Concurrently, U.S. Treasury yields climbed during early London trading, partially attributed to Warsh's predicted impact on monetary policy.

The European bond market reaction to Warsh's nomination was less dramatic compared to other markets like commodities. However, bond yields indicated expectations of steeper U.S. Treasury curves and higher real yields, as discussed by Christoph Rieger of Commerzbank.

(With inputs from agencies.)