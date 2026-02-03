Left Menu

Kevin Warsh's Nomination Sends Ripples Through Euro Zone Bond Yields

Euro zone bond yields increased in response to U.S. Treasuries and the potential Federal Reserve leadership of Kevin Warsh. Warsh advocates for lower rates and a reduced Fed balance sheet, influencing a steeper yield curve. This nomination impacts euro yields and monetary policy expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:15 IST
Kevin Warsh's Nomination Sends Ripples Through Euro Zone Bond Yields

On Tuesday, Euro zone government bond yields experienced an uptick, shadowing U.S. Treasuries as markets evaluated the implications of Kevin Warsh's potential appointment as the Federal Reserve chair. Warsh, who advocates rate cuts and a Fed balance sheet reduction to enhance productivity growth from AI, has influenced a steeper yield curve, according to analysts.

Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points, reaching 2.89%, showing a significant movement since last year's fiscal expansion announcements. Concurrently, U.S. Treasury yields climbed during early London trading, partially attributed to Warsh's predicted impact on monetary policy.

The European bond market reaction to Warsh's nomination was less dramatic compared to other markets like commodities. However, bond yields indicated expectations of steeper U.S. Treasury curves and higher real yields, as discussed by Christoph Rieger of Commerzbank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026