Tribals Triumph: Kawasi Lakhma's Interim Bail Highlights Justice

The Supreme Court has provided interim bail to Kawasi Lakhma, the former state excise minister of Chhattisgarh, in connection with two cases linked to an alleged liquor scam. This decision has been welcomed by members of the Congress party, who view it as a triumph of truth over adversity.

Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, praised the court's decision, affirming that it reflects victory against those who sought to undermine justice. Baghel described Lakhma as a popular leader among tribals and an influential Congress figure, claiming his imprisonment was part of a conspiracy.

Lakhma was detained by the Enforcement Directorate in January 2025 for a money laundering situation concerning the scam. The controversy reportedly took place during Baghel's tenure as Chief Minister, involving substantial financial misconduct that resulted in losses to the state's finances.

(With inputs from agencies.)