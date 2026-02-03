Leadership Shakeup at Peak XV: A New Era for the Venture Capital Firm

In a recent development, Peak XV, a prominent venture capital firm, has confirmed the departure of three of its managing partners, namely Ashish Agrawal, Ishaan Mittal, and Tejeshwi Sharma. The decision came after mutual discussions aimed at aligning the firm's long-term interests.

The departure marks a significant shift for the firm, which has a track record of remarkable investments, including unicorns such as Blinkit, Darwinbox, and Polygon, along with listed companies like Zomato and Meesho. Peak XV now operates with six managing partners.

Amid this transition, the firm has promoted Abhishek Mohan to General Partner and elevated Saipriya Sarangan to Chief Operating Officer. These strategic movements reflect the company's commitment to maintaining its influential role in the venture capital landscape.