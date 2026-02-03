Left Menu

Leadership Shakeup at Peak XV: A New Era for the Venture Capital Firm

Venture capital firm, Peak XV, announced the departure of three managing partners: Ashish Agrawal, Ishaan Mittal, and Tejeshwi Sharma. The firm, which has contributed to major investments like Blinkit and Zomato, appointed Abhishek Mohan as General Partner and Saipriya Sarangan as Chief Operating Officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:33 IST
Leadership Shakeup at Peak XV: A New Era for the Venture Capital Firm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Peak XV, a prominent venture capital firm, has confirmed the departure of three of its managing partners, namely Ashish Agrawal, Ishaan Mittal, and Tejeshwi Sharma. The decision came after mutual discussions aimed at aligning the firm's long-term interests.

The departure marks a significant shift for the firm, which has a track record of remarkable investments, including unicorns such as Blinkit, Darwinbox, and Polygon, along with listed companies like Zomato and Meesho. Peak XV now operates with six managing partners.

Amid this transition, the firm has promoted Abhishek Mohan to General Partner and elevated Saipriya Sarangan to Chief Operating Officer. These strategic movements reflect the company's commitment to maintaining its influential role in the venture capital landscape.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026