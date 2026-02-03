Chaos in Kolkata: Arrests Mount Amid Clashes

Authorities in south Kolkata intensified their crackdown following a clash that erupted in Golpark, arresting four additional suspects. This brings the total arrests related to the incident to 14.

The violent episode unfolded on Sunday night, when two groups collided on Kankulia Road. Explosives and gunfire were exchanged, resulting in injuries to two individuals. Police are actively probing the events and say further arrests remain a possibility.

The turmoil began as a group from a different area entered the neighborhood, igniting a confrontation with local residents. The altercation quickly escalated, causing widespread panic as stones and other projectiles were thrown by both factions.

