Chaos in Kolkata: Arrests Mount Amid Clashes
Police have arrested four more individuals in connection with a violent clash in south Kolkata's Golpark, bringing the total to 14 arrests. The conflict involved bombings and shootings that left two injured. Authorities are continuing investigations and anticipate more arrests.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in south Kolkata intensified their crackdown following a clash that erupted in Golpark, arresting four additional suspects. This brings the total arrests related to the incident to 14.
The violent episode unfolded on Sunday night, when two groups collided on Kankulia Road. Explosives and gunfire were exchanged, resulting in injuries to two individuals. Police are actively probing the events and say further arrests remain a possibility.
The turmoil began as a group from a different area entered the neighborhood, igniting a confrontation with local residents. The altercation quickly escalated, causing widespread panic as stones and other projectiles were thrown by both factions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kolkata
- clash
- arrests
- violence
- Golpark
- police
- bombs
- shooting
- Kankulia Road
- pandemonium
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Cross-Border Lottery Trade: Karnataka Police Seize Smuggled Kerala Lottery Tickets
Indore Police Crack Down on Vehicle Rental Scam
Global Flashpoints: From French Police Raids to Middle Eastern Diplomacy
'Saksham Policing': A New Era in Police Training
Haryana Police's Bold Strategy: Steering Youths Away from Crime