Left Menu

Chaos in Kolkata: Arrests Mount Amid Clashes

Police have arrested four more individuals in connection with a violent clash in south Kolkata's Golpark, bringing the total to 14 arrests. The conflict involved bombings and shootings that left two injured. Authorities are continuing investigations and anticipate more arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 18:19 IST
Chaos in Kolkata: Arrests Mount Amid Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in south Kolkata intensified their crackdown following a clash that erupted in Golpark, arresting four additional suspects. This brings the total arrests related to the incident to 14.

The violent episode unfolded on Sunday night, when two groups collided on Kankulia Road. Explosives and gunfire were exchanged, resulting in injuries to two individuals. Police are actively probing the events and say further arrests remain a possibility.

The turmoil began as a group from a different area entered the neighborhood, igniting a confrontation with local residents. The altercation quickly escalated, causing widespread panic as stones and other projectiles were thrown by both factions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026