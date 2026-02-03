Left Menu

Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute: Pioneering Cancer Care and Innovation

The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad has solidified its status as a leading cancer care institution in India by being a key national referral centre for comprehensive cancer treatment, research, and prevention. With advanced technological implementations and a rise in diagnostic services, GCRI continues to build public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:18 IST
Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute: Pioneering Cancer Care and Innovation
The Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute (GCRI), Ahmedabad (Photo/Release). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad reaffirmed its reputation as one of India's foremost cancer care institutions on World Cancer Day. According to new data, the institute has seen more than 26,810 cancer patients in 2025, with a significant number of patients coming from outside Gujarat, particularly from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

This growth trajectory is attributed to a robust healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat, initially developed during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chief Minister, and further expanded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The GCRI has become a pivotal national centre for advanced cancer care, with notable advancements in surgical oncology including robotic-assisted surgeries and HIPEC procedures, which addresses complex abdominal cancers.

The institute has also recorded advancements in diagnostic services, reflected in the increase of PET-CT scans and other procedures, thereby improving cancer detection accuracy. In 2025, GCRI organized numerous community screening camps, enhancing early detection and prevention efforts. Acknowledging the success stories, GCRI plans to honor 500 cancer survivors on February 4, 2026, underscoring the message that early diagnosis and effective treatment can overcome cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026