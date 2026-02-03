Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute: Pioneering Cancer Care and Innovation

The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad reaffirmed its reputation as one of India's foremost cancer care institutions on World Cancer Day. According to new data, the institute has seen more than 26,810 cancer patients in 2025, with a significant number of patients coming from outside Gujarat, particularly from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar.

This growth trajectory is attributed to a robust healthcare infrastructure in Gujarat, initially developed during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Chief Minister, and further expanded by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The GCRI has become a pivotal national centre for advanced cancer care, with notable advancements in surgical oncology including robotic-assisted surgeries and HIPEC procedures, which addresses complex abdominal cancers.

The institute has also recorded advancements in diagnostic services, reflected in the increase of PET-CT scans and other procedures, thereby improving cancer detection accuracy. In 2025, GCRI organized numerous community screening camps, enhancing early detection and prevention efforts. Acknowledging the success stories, GCRI plans to honor 500 cancer survivors on February 4, 2026, underscoring the message that early diagnosis and effective treatment can overcome cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)