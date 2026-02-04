Abu Dhabi Peace Talks: Striving for Resolution Amidst Tensions

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators commenced a second round of U.S.-brokered discussions in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, aiming to resolve Europe's largest conflict since World War II. The talks follow Ukraine's accusations against Russia for exploiting a U.S.-backed energy truce to amass munitions.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, major differences remain between the two nations over key issues, such as Russia's demand for Kyiv to relinquish control over certain territories and the status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest. Moscow insists on Ukrainian troop withdrawal from eastern regions as a precondition for any agreement.

Meanwhile, Ukraine maintains that the conflict should be frozen along the current front line, opposing any unilateral withdrawal. Public sentiment in Kyiv reflects skepticism, with many doubting that the latest round of talks will lead to significant breakthroughs.

