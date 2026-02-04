Online Scam Victim's Complaint Dismissed by Consumer Commission
A Mumbai resident's complaint was dismissed by a consumer commission after he lost over Rs 1.25 lakh in an online scam. The panel ruled that sharing an OTP made him responsible for the loss, with no fault attributed to the bank as per RBI guidelines.
- Country:
- India
A complaint lodged by a Mumbai resident, who fell prey to an online scam and lost over Rs 1.25 lakh, has been dismissed by a consumer commission. The ruling highlighted that the complainant, who shared his One-Time Password (OTP) with fraudsters, was at fault in this case.
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Suburban) noted that the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines indicate that if a customer's negligence leads to financial loss, they must bear the brunt of the mistake. Hence, the commission found no deficiency in service from the bank's side.
The complainant had mistakenly clicked on a fraudulent link while trying to renew his Netflix subscription. Upon entering his card details and OTP, a significant sum was deducted from his account. After being unsatisfied with the bank's explanation, he appealed to the consumer commission, which upheld the bank's stance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
