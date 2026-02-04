Left Menu

Global Markets Rally Amid Software Stock Selloff and Precious Metal Surge

Global markets experienced a recovery as the intense selloff in software stocks eased and gold marked its largest two-day gain in over 17 years. Concerns over AI disruptions affected software providers, while US-Iran tensions fueled oil price spikes. Precious metals showed resilience amid high volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:22 IST
Global Markets Rally Amid Software Stock Selloff and Precious Metal Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets showed signs of recovery on Wednesday, rebounding from earlier downturns, as the frenzy of selling among software stocks diminished. Simultaneously, gold prices surged, celebrating their largest two-day increase in 17 years, while oil prices climbed following escalated tensions between the US and Iran.

The initial market tumult was driven by concerns over potential AI disruptions in data analytics and software sectors, sparked by Anthropic's new Claude Cowork agent plug-ins. Major software companies faced steep losses as share prices of firms like LSEG and Wolters Kluwer dropped dramatically. Market strategist Chris Beauchamp emphasized the challenges these firms face, urging collaboration with AI pioneers to adapt their business models.

Despite the tumult in the tech sector, other areas saw significant movements. Novo Nordisk's shares dropped sharply due to projected market pressures, while precious metals reclaimed value after drastic selloffs, driven by Federal Reserve expectations. Oil investors focused on US-Iran negotiations, fueling minor increases in Brent crude prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

 India
2
Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

 India
3
Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

 Philippines
4
Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026