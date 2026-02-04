Global Markets Rally Amid Software Stock Selloff and Precious Metal Surge

Global financial markets showed signs of recovery on Wednesday, rebounding from earlier downturns, as the frenzy of selling among software stocks diminished. Simultaneously, gold prices surged, celebrating their largest two-day increase in 17 years, while oil prices climbed following escalated tensions between the US and Iran.

The initial market tumult was driven by concerns over potential AI disruptions in data analytics and software sectors, sparked by Anthropic's new Claude Cowork agent plug-ins. Major software companies faced steep losses as share prices of firms like LSEG and Wolters Kluwer dropped dramatically. Market strategist Chris Beauchamp emphasized the challenges these firms face, urging collaboration with AI pioneers to adapt their business models.

Despite the tumult in the tech sector, other areas saw significant movements. Novo Nordisk's shares dropped sharply due to projected market pressures, while precious metals reclaimed value after drastic selloffs, driven by Federal Reserve expectations. Oil investors focused on US-Iran negotiations, fueling minor increases in Brent crude prices.

